Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

HOUSE FIRE: Woman and kids escape blaze

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Central West Queensland has been destroyed following a devastating fire late last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Crane St in Longreach at 11.10pm.

Three fire crews arrived on scene at 11.15pm and observed the house was "well alight".

Crews entered through the front door and noted there was "severe damage" to the house.

The fire was extinguished by 12.53am.

All occupants, believed to be a woman and a few children, were outside the house when emergency services arrived.

The occupants were uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the fire was non-suspicious, and the house was destroyed.

editors picks house fire longreach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Galleries from every Coast school formal so far this year

        Premium Content Galleries from every Coast school formal so far this year

        News See the photos from the five events held so far and the full list of upcoming formals around the region

        ROAD WORKS: How business plans to tackle traffic issues

        Premium Content ROAD WORKS: How business plans to tackle traffic issues

        News The major development is likely to have a big impact on traffic flow.

        REVEALED: What new Bunnings will bring to the Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: What new Bunnings will bring to the Coast

        News What the multi-million dollar project will mean for jobs in the region and when the...

        How to deal with all the extra rubbish over Christmas

        Premium Content How to deal with all the extra rubbish over Christmas

        Council News You won’t have to deal with overflowing bins with extra rubbish collection requests...