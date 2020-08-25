Menu
HOUSE FIRES: Two blazes in one night on Coast

Jessica Grewal
by
25th Aug 2020 8:36 AM
A MARYBOROUGH home is under police guard after being gutted by fire overnight. 

Four fire crews were called to the blaze on Ferry lane just after midnight on Monday. 

The Chronicle understands flames were coming from the roof and a person inside had to be evacuated. 

Fire crews left the scene by about 3.30am Tuesday but police tape was placed around the perimeter and police have been keeping watch since. 

Firefighters worked for almost two hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: Tracy Bell
Firefighters worked for almost two hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: Tracy Bell

A fire investigator is expected to arrive by 9am to begin the process of determining whether the fire is suspicious. 

In Hervey Bay, firefighters were also called to a house fire on Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan.

Two crews attended about 9.30pm and were able to extinguish the blaze before it caused serious damage. 

The Chronicle understands an electrical fault may have sparked the fire and it is not being treated as suspicious. 

More to come. 

