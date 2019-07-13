Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay's 419/569 Esplanade is one of the pictured apartments in Urangan. The home sold for $570,000 earlier this year.
Hervey Bay's 419/569 Esplanade is one of the pictured apartments in Urangan. The home sold for $570,000 earlier this year. Realestate.com/corelogic
News

House hunting this weekend? Here's our market snapshot

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Jul 2019 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay's real estate market is still on the rise while Maryborough remains even more affordable according to the latest report from property experts.

Herron Todd White's July residential month in review reveals renters in most property types are paying slightly more because of consistently low rental vacancy rates in the Bay.

There, duplex investors continue to see a six- to seven-per cent gross rental return while Maryborough's gross rental yields typically range between seven and 10 per cent.

Estimates place the steady demand for rental stock continuing for the short- to medium-term future.

The report notes sale prices of vacant land along the Esplanade have improved over the past few years as sites with views now sell for more than $500,000 for a quarter acre, while the same price will fetch you a block of flats in the Heritage City.

There is increased demand for older renovated homes located within a few streets of the Esplanade, some reaching more than $500,000, although there is still adequate supply below this price point.

The same money spent in Maryborough, HTW reports would "buy two renovated Queenslanders and still have change left over".

Capital growth is considered to be a lot slower in Maryborough however the area remains attractive for investors looking for a steady return. A popular choice for older Hervey Bay residents is the generic circa 1990s on-ground, two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit selling for around $220,000.

More modern town house type units in the Bay built circa 2007 with three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms range for between $260,000 and $320,000.

Based on data collected from CoreLogic, large lot sized Dundowran Beach properties consistently reach prices above $700,000.

More Stories

Show More
fcproperty fcrealestate fraser coast herron todd white hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    More safety measures to protect dingoes and tourists

    premium_icon More safety measures to protect dingoes and tourists

    News The minimum fine, per offence, has risen to $2135, while the maximum is now $10,676 per offence.

    DINGO DEBATE: Hidden dangers on idyllic Fraser Island

    premium_icon DINGO DEBATE: Hidden dangers on idyllic Fraser Island

    News The dangers aren't as obvious as bears, wolves or lions.

    ENSHRINING HISTORY: Memorials, air shelter to be preserved

    premium_icon ENSHRINING HISTORY: Memorials, air shelter to be preserved

    News Sites will be cleaned, re-painted and restored with the funding

    Aviation history group outlines plans for new M'boro museum

    premium_icon Aviation history group outlines plans for new M'boro museum

    News A development application is open for feedback until August