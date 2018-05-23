HOUSE RULES: Countdown to M'boro home reveal

DREAM RENOVATION: In just a few days we'll get to find out how House Rules contestants transformed Josh and Brandon Jarius' Maryborough home. Inset: Proud mum Sue Jarius.

DREAM RENOVATION: In just a few days we'll get to find out how House Rules contestants transformed Josh and Brandon Jarius' Maryborough home. Inset: Proud mum Sue Jarius.

JOSH and Brandon Jarius feared the old fixer-upper house they bought in Maryborough would never get finished.

But the transformation of the Neptune St home is about to be revealed on national television.

After handing over their keys on House Rules this week, it's time for the local lads to relax while other teams do their best to impress the chippie brothers and the show's judges.

While the idea of letting relative strangers renovate your house might be daunting for some, but the boys' mum, Maryborough florist Sue Jarius, told the Chronicle she was excited to see what contestants came up with.

"I know it will be beautiful when it's finished,” Sue said

"The boys are very easy going and will love whatever the others do.”

Sue Jarius from Susie's for Flowers. Valerie Horton

She said growing up, Brandon's favourite colour was blue and Josh's was red.

This isn't far from one of their house rules - "use blokey blues and oranges”.

"They'd like anything that's new, probably with a mix of neutral and bright colours,” she said.

"It's very exciting.”

Brandon has asked for a bedroom to be styled as a "modern bushman” while Josh's guideline is for a "rap video” master suite.

They've already worked hard on three properties and are mid-way on the leader board.

Sue was a big fan of the Gold Coast entrance way created by the duo in earlier episodes this week saying she also "would like one”.

"We are getting a lot of messages from support,” she said.

"Their friends are supporting them.

"I hope they keep up their hard work and continue until the very end.”

The Maryborough brothers and their homes have been of great public interest ever since camera crews and cast were spotted in town last week.

The finished rooms will be revealed on Sunday night.