House Rules couple wait to see their dream home

TOOLS DOWN: Aroona's Shayn and Carly Clark will see their Aroona home transformed on House Rules this week.

AFTER putting their design skills to the test in other people's properties, now it's time for Shayn and Carly Clark to hand over the keys to their family home.

The Coast parents will down tools and take a back seat as their fellow House Rules teams renovate their red brick house in Aroona on the reality TV show.

"Throwing our house into the hands of the others is a gamble I suppose," Shayn told the Daily.

"To be honest it was a little bit nerve-racking, but the group of people we're working with were amazing. They're all unbelievably talented, considering none of us are decorators. We had a little bit of confidence seeing their previous work in other houses. We were like 'Take the keys, go for it. You can't make it worse'."

With three small bedrooms and one bathroom, their 106sq m house feels more like a prison than a coastal haven.

"The biggest thing for our house is we want it to feel more open and bright," Shayn said. "It's a small little brick house and there are security screens all over the place. We want them to open it up, and make it airy, bright - somewhere to raise the girls.

"When you live on the Sunshine Coast you don't want to be feeling like you're living in the middle of a concrete jungle.

"I'm the only male in the house, so not having to wait in line for the only bathroom would be great too."

House Rules airs at 7.30pm on Tuesday on Seven.