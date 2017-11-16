House Rules crew spotted on Fraser Coast

MARYBOROUGH could feature in one of Channel 7's lead shows next year.
Vehicles and crews from Channel 7's popular reality TV series House Rules were been spotted at a Neptune St address in the Heritage City on Wednesday.
The cars have also been seen driving through the town over the week.
No film crews were present.
It adds speculation one house in Maryborough could feature in the show's next season, where multiple teams around the country compete renovation tasks in each other's houses for a massive grand prize.
The show gathered about 1.53 million viewers an episode last season.
Channel 7 was contacted for comment.