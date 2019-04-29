House Rules judge slams Meghan

HOUSE Rules' scandal-seeking missile, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has joined the social media pile-on targeting the Duchess of Sussex - dismissing the new Royal's style sense as "dull" while also predicting "Queen Camilla" will shake up Buckingham Palace when she eventually ascends the throne.

Channel 7's flamboyant interiors judge, who has previously done interiors work for the Queen and Prince Phillip, was overlooked for the interiors refurbishment of Prince Harry and Meghan's new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage - sniffing: "Meghan is far too dull, she'd run screaming from me."

The playful TV presenter, whose country home in the Cotswolds neighbours Prince Charles and Camilla's rural retreat, also poo-pooed Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge (who went to school with his daughters, Cecile and Hermione).

"[Meghan's] got very mainstream taste and obviously, Catherine [Duchess of Cambridge], who we adore, but she's all very Marks & Spencers, isn't she? My only hope for a proper, decent royal commission is when we get a Queen Camilla. She's just over the garden fence and I'm very much hoping for a royal command."

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, House Rules judge on Seven. Picture: Supplied

He might be waiting a while, with Prince Charles and his wife said to favour the work of society set go-to design guru, Robert Kime, who is credited with styling up Clarence House in London, and Highgrove.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes reportedly hired interior designer Vicky Charles for Frogmore's transformation, whose previous work credits include 20 years setting the aesthetic at the Soho House Group, as well as decorating celebrity homes including David and Victoria Beckham.

Charles is said to have decorated the couple's nursery in tones of grey and white, blending quintessential English country style with Meghan's contemporary Californian cool.

* House Rules airs 7pm, Sunday April 28 on Seven.