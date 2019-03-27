HOUSE RULES: Leagues join forces for new campaign

HITTING HARD: Benjamin Turner puts a stop to the run of Rohan Gibbs of The Waves.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League and Northern Districts Rugby League might have been rivals previously but both are coming together for a cause this season.

To stop violence on and off the field.

Both competitions are implementing a new strategy called 'not in my house', which is aimed at tackling bad behaviour and bullying in the sport.

The program, done by the Queensland Rugby League Central Division, was trialled in Toowoomba and also in the Rum City in the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League for the past two seasons.

Now it is being implemented in both senior competitions.

The program sees players, officials, referees and spectators getting yellow cards/warnings for disrespectful comments and bullying towards other people during games.

If the action continues then games will be stopped and the offender will be forced to leave with the police called if he or she doesn't.

The policy was officially announced at the launch of the BRL on Friday and the NDRL on Saturday.

"There wouldn't be a sporting code or a sporting club that doesn't have a lunatic from time to time,” NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said.

"For us it's just having the right tools to deal with them.”

The NDRL said it was about changing culture in the competition and getting more people involved in the game.

He said spectators specifically don't go to games because of what happens at games.

"We don't want to accept poor behaviour,” Redfern said.

"Anyone who doesn't want to be compliant will be removed.

"For us this is our house and we don't want that sort of behaviour.”

Redfern said bad behaviour won't be eliminated overnight, but something needed to be done. "It will take a while before the culture is turned around,” he said.

"But it's a new culture we want and what the QRL wants.

"They will put it in place in all grounds in Queensland.”

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said he wanted the new rules to help bring more families and children to the game.

"We want the Bundaberg Rugby League to be family friendly,” he said.

"This has the full support of Queensland Police, who are right on board.”

Ireland said all clubs in the competition, including officials and players were also on notice that bad behaviour is not tolerated.

"Each and every club and its president has been addressed with the program,” he said.

"Everyone will be penalised if they fall out of line.”

The program starts this Saturday in the BRL when the new season begins with the NDRL to start on Sunday.