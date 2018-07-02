Menu
Josh and Brandon Jarius from Maryborough star in House Rules.
Josh and Brandon Jarius from Maryborough star in House Rules. Channel 7
HOUSE RULES MUM: 'Best of Josh and Brandon still to come'

2nd Jul 2018 5:48 PM
THE mum of House Rules stars Josh and Brandon Jarius says the best from the boys is yet to come on the show.   

The Maryborough team is in the top six of the renovation reality show, where they will now transform the backyards of fellow contestants in a battle for the title.   

Their mum Sue said the outdoor challenge played to the strength of her boys compared to indoor renovations, as the pair grew up helping their family with outside jobs.  

"Whether it's concreting or making garden beds, they would lend a hand to whoever needed it," Ms Jarius said.  

"They've always been very involved with everything outside. But being boys they hadn't really gone shopping for cushions."  

Seeing the Neptune St home owned by her sons transformed on television was nothing short of exciting for Ms Jarius.    

She says her sons do like to throw a good party, and envisions the house to host many celebrations in the future.   

"The whole house is brilliant, I love it," she said.  

"I look forward to having Christmas there this year."  

The Heritage City property has gone into House Rules history for being the first house in the show to have a pool added to a backyard.  

"They've always had a pool growing up, but they're very excited to now have their own," Ms Jarius said.  

"They're stoked with the whole thing, any young boys would be."  

With the season set to wrap up soon, Ms Jarius said it was bittersweet as she would really miss watching the show. 

 "I'll just have to watch the replays," she said.  

"I'm excited for all the contestant, they've done a fantastic job."  

