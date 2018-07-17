House Rules mum reflects on boys' reality television journey

LOCAL STARS: House Rules contestants Josh and Brandon Jarius were eliminated this week but their mum and biggest fan Sue couldn't be prouder of her boys.

IT WASN'T just Josh and Brandon Jarius who shed tears at their elimination from House Rules.

Their mum Sue Jarius said family members joined in while watching the emotional episode earlier this week.

The florist, who runs a business in Maryborough, said she was swamped by messages of support - including receiving photos of other emotional fans who had watched the shock departure.

"I received a photo of a young boy crying that the boys had to go home,” Ms Jarius said.

"But it's a competition and there can only be one team that wins.

"Some people who have come into our shop say that they know it was our boys on the show.”

One of the rules Josh and Brandon had to follow in their final renovation was to create a space inspired by the New York High Line.

The finished outdoor area received harsh feedback by the judges and some negative comments by the home-owners, but Ms Jarius thought her boys did a fantastic job.

A hand-made railway line inserted to fit the theme copped plenty of flack, though Ms Jarius defended her chippie sons and the creation saying "that's what the New York High Line is.”

"I think they deserved a 10,” she said.

"Throughout the show, they've done all the building works themselves and I think everyone would have noticed that.

"They didn't play strategically and just made sure everyone received something beautiful.

"The TV show showed small clips of just how hard they worked.”

Currently away fulfilling show commitments, the brothers are guaranteed to be hot property when they return home.

They've already been pencilled in as special guests at the Fraser Coast Ability Ball, coming up on July 28.

Local Facebook groups have erupted with praise for the boys, with many keen to meet them in person.