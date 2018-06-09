House sales hit ten year high on Fraser Coast

MORE signs of a boom in the region's housing economy are emerging, with the Fraser Coast property market hitting a ten year high.

Figures from the Queensland Government Statistician's Office show about 2236 home sales were made over 2017, the highest point in ten years.

That's more than 70 per cent higher than the lowest point in the ten year stretch in 2011.

That year, only 1327 sales were recorded.

Elders Hervey Bay real estate agent Jacqueline Farag said the figures were a sign the Fraser Coast and "humble Hervey Bay” was telling a story of its own in the property market.

"Affordability is one of the main reasons we have a lot of people moving here, so people wanting to start a new family or retire,” Ms Farag said.

"The average house price here is pretty affordable for a first-time home buyer.

"And with all the new facilities being delivered by the council, it creates more incentives for people to stay here.

"Even this year, we were flat out in April.”

Ms Farag said the region still had plenty of opportunity for development, saying there was more land in the region to allow for future growth.

But home sales aren't the only area where the Fraser Coast's appear to be booming.

In December last year, figures from the Real Estate Institute Queensland revealed the Fraser Coast experienced its lowest rental vacancy rates in a decade at 1.6 per cent.

Back in June 2008, residential vacancy rates for the region were about 8.1 per cent.

The region's property market also closed out 2017 with the highest median house price in a decade, with a growth of 2.6 per cent and an annual median house price of $316,000.