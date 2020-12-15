Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
Crime

Housemate ‘took secret intimate photos’ of woman

by Emily Cosenza
15th Dec 2020 6:59 PM

A man has been slapped with charges for allegedly hiding a camera in his housemate's wardrobe and capturing a huge amount of intimate images of her without her knowing.

ACT Police arrested the 30-year-old man on Monday after his roommate reported finding the device at their Turner home in Canberra's north on Saturday.

An investigation lead to his electronic equipment being seized and the discovery of 95 files containing intimate images of the woman taken over 22 consecutive days this year.

He was bailed to face the ACT Magistrates Court on January 18.

Originally published as Housemate 'took secret, intimate photos'

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

      Top Stories

        How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Premium Content How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Politics And what’s next as he returns to the electorate

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
        More assistance for island tourism operators ruled out

        Premium Content More assistance for island tourism operators ruled out

        Politics It comes as the island reopens to visitors after it was forced to close due to a...

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
        LAST CHANCE: Vote for Coast's best butcher

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote for Coast's best butcher

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Fraser Coast

        State treasurer comes to Bay to sell government’s budget

        Premium Content State treasurer comes to Bay to sell government’s budget

        Politics He was speaking with the region’s business and industry leaders

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:00 PM