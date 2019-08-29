HOUSING BOOM: Massive Bay expansion given green light

GREEN LIGHT EXPANSION: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and The Springs Hervey Bay project marketing manager John Bone inspect some of the work underway at The Springs Hervey Bay. A development application to double the number of houses at the site was approved by councillors on Wednesday.

GREEN LIGHT EXPANSION: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and The Springs Hervey Bay project marketing manager John Bone inspect some of the work underway at The Springs Hervey Bay. A development application to double the number of houses at the site was approved by councillors on Wednesday. Contributed

ONE of the Fraser Coast's biggest residential estates will double in size after the council signed off on a key development application.

Councillors voted unanimously at Wednesday's meeting to approve the latest stage of The Springs Hervey Bay estate in Nikenbah.

The decision will allow developers to double the number of houses at the complex.

The project will be expanded to create 199 residential lots on a 46ha site on Madsen Rd, next to an existing site where 150 homes are being built.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said new housing developments were needed to cater to the region's growing population - expected to expand to 147,000 by 2036.

"We are determined to play our part in ensuring the Fraser Coast has a strong, resilient and diversified economy while also maintaining our unique lifestyle,” Cr Seymour said.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the application was consistent with the council's planning scheme and the land was mapped within the urban footprint of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Plan.

"The proposed plans identify a mix of residential lots ranging in size from 900sq m to 2407sq m to be delivered over 13 stages, and meets the lot configuration, size and dimensions we require for these types of developments,” he said.

"In addition, infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer and stormwater, services and utilities can be readily extended to cater for the development.”