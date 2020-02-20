Menu
How 15 seconds sealed MH370 passengers' fate

20th Feb 2020 8:47 AM
The pilot of MH370 had done everything he could to hide his actions from aviation officials before the flight went missing.

 

Malaysia Airlines Captain Zaharie Shah goes through airport security before taking charge of Flight MH370. File picture
But a "satellite handshake" system not even pilots knew about provided the vital clue into what happened to MH370 and its last known position.

One theory now explains in terrifying detail much of what happened on that final journey - including the 15 seconds that sealed the passengers' fate and the reason none of them attempted to phone or text.

A new Sky documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lays out every aspect of how the sinister plot would have unfolded at it brings together experts and key players for the first time.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website. Don't miss part 4, available from 8pm (AEDT) tonight.

