What $152,000 will mean for Fraser Coast's roads

NEW traffic counters will be installed at Hervey Bay and Maryborough's major intersections as part of a program for better traffic management in the Fraser Coast.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was awarded a $152,500 Federal Government technology grant under round one of the government's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program.

Integrated traffic counters with automatic database uploads will be installed to help improve traffic management and safety on the region's major roads.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said this program would ensure infrastructure was appropriately placed for the roads.

"This project will provide data in real time, allowing for planned mitigation of traffic movements, and data analysis will allow evidence-based decisions for investment in traffic management and infrastructure," Mr Pitt said.

In addition to the government's $152,500 contribution, the council will contribute another $152,500 to make the project a reality