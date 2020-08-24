How $500k Brolga boost will bring top shows to Maryborough

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and State MP for Maryborough Bruce Saunders at the Brolga Theatre where new upgrade works have started. Photo: Stuart Fast

BIGGER shows are on the way to the Brolga thanks to a $500,000 upgrade.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said a new storage area was needed, as the building had been "bursting at the seems" juggling various local productions and touring shows.

The new storage area will provide a bigger loading dock and large set storage, which will also double as a performance workshop area.

"The council is very focused on ensuring we attract touring shows to the Brolga." Cr Seymour said.

"These shows inspire local artists, provide us with a cultural outlet and entertain us."

Construction is now under way and local company WIN Constructions was awarded the contract for the project.

The funding for the project was made available through the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the project would ensure the Brolga Theatre maintained it's reputation as a premier regional and cultural facility.

"The arts are the heart and soul of the city," Mr Saunders said.

"We need the Brolga Theatre to be modern, so we do get the latest acts and artists who want to come to the Fraser Coast."

Mr Saunders said the State Government and the Fraser Coast Regional Council were working hand-in-hand to complete the project.

Work on the theatre is expected to take 16 weeks.