How 83 year old real estate agency changed brands

After spending 83 years as an independent real estate agency, a Fraser Coast firm is joining one of the biggest names in the country.

Sprake Real Estate has now been rebranded as LJ Hooker Fraser Coast.

Sprake Real Estate was established in 1938, and is now helmed by business owners and long-time Wide Bay-Burnett locals Tony Sprake and Peter Mott.

The two have now led the agency’s transformation to LJ Hooker Fraser Coast.

“Australians know and trust the LJ Hooker name, so combined with our local market knowledge and expertise, further cements our position in the Fraser Coast market,” Mr Sprake told Elite Agent.

“We understand and appreciate that customers are wanting personal care and attention from their agent more so than ever before.

“LJ Hooker Fraser Coast is the only agency with offices in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay with the synergy and crossover of staff to offer better service, efficiencies and results for customers.

“Our footprint spans four generations, having survived world wars, recessions and global pandemics, with a long-established culture of real estate excellence.”

Mr Sprake said joining the LJ Hooker Group would help ensure the business become an even greater force in the local area.

LJ Hooker Group State Director Stephen Mutton said the Queensland-based agency coming on-board demonstrated the value in joining the network and is a welcome return of the brand in the Fraser Coast market.

“It was a huge decision for Tony and Peter to take the business in this direction after 83 years as an independent agency – we are grateful to them for the trust they have shown in our powerhouse brand,” Mr Mutton said.

“Tony and Peter worked closely with our network development manager, Aaron Booth, to ensure the transition was the right fit for both parties.

“We understand that joining a franchise is a big step and, similar to buying or selling a property, is all based on transparent relationships.”

Originally published as How 83 year old real estate agency changed brands