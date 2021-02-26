How $8.50 tube of glue cost Maryborough man $400

The court heard he took the tube off the shelf and was working out of Maryborough’s Bunnings outlet when he was confronted by a staff member.

The court heard he took the tube off the shelf and was working out of Maryborough’s Bunnings outlet when he was confronted by a staff member.

Stealing an $8.50 tube of adhesive from Bunnings cost a man $400 when he was fined in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Joshua Trevor Berrigan pleaded guilty to one court of unauthorised dealing with shop goods when he appeared in court this week.

He handed the tube of adhesive back, the court heard.

Berrigan had a relevant criminal history, with recent stealing offences, the court heard.

He was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.