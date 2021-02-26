Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The court heard he took the tube off the shelf and was working out of Maryborough’s Bunnings outlet when he was confronted by a staff member.
The court heard he took the tube off the shelf and was working out of Maryborough’s Bunnings outlet when he was confronted by a staff member.
News

How $8.50 tube of glue cost Maryborough man $400

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Stealing an $8.50 tube of adhesive from Bunnings cost a man $400 when he was fined in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Joshua Trevor Berrigan pleaded guilty to one court of unauthorised dealing with shop goods when he appeared in court this week.

The court heard he took the tube off the shelf and was working out of Maryborough’s Bunnings outlet when he was confronted by a staff member.

He handed the tube of adhesive back, the court heard.

Berrigan had a relevant criminal history, with recent stealing offences, the court heard.

He was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New plans for popular Esplanade eatery revealed

        Premium Content New plans for popular Esplanade eatery revealed

        News Crazy Joe’s Pizza in Torquay is being revamped, ready to reopen its doors to customers next Tuesday. See what exciting changes you can expect here.

        Why position of deputy mayor will go to vote again

        Premium Content Why position of deputy mayor will go to vote again

        News This week councillors voted 7-4 to vacate the position currently held by Councillor...

        Where there'll soon be more all-day parking spots in M'boro

        Premium Content Where there'll soon be more all-day parking spots in M'boro

        News All-day carparks will increase after Council voted to change the time limit on 43...

        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory