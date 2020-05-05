How a $50 meat tray is fetching over $500 a week

Meat tray raffles for Dunga Derby – (L) Amy D'Amico (team mgr. car 22 Cameron's Way), Andrew Coppens (event co-ord) and Darren Olsen (owner My Butcher The Healthy Choice) with another meat tray raffle draw.Photo: Alistair Brightman

A HERVEY Bay butcher has come to the rescue of Dunga Derby teams looking for alternative ways to fundraise amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

About 55 teams would usually be hosting sausage sizzles, tough dunga obstacle courses, high teas and gala events ahead of the four-day rally, which has helped raise over $1 million in the last five years for local charity Rally for a Cause.

But with social distancing measures firmly in place, the teams have turned to online fundraising via their Facebook page to help raise funds.

Darren Olsen from My Butcher the Healthy Choice at Stockland has dug deep by supplying a $50 meat tray each week, for each team to raffle off on the Dunga Derby Rally for a Cause Facebook page, until they hit the road in October.

With the tickets selling for $2 each or $6 for 10 online and at the store, Mr Olsen said the raffles had been generating about $500 a week.

He said it was a great way to help the charity, which has done so much for the local community.

“It’s a fantastic event,” Mr Olsen said.

“We are all working together on this one and the teams have been fantastic.

“Basically, every team will get a go at this.”

The generous meat trays are made for a family of four and include a roast, steak and crumbed products.

“A lot of people are doing it hard at the moment too, so if they can win a meat tray that would do their meat for the week, that’s a bonus for them as well.”

As a bonus, Mr Olsen will donate a barbecue to the team who raises the most funds each week online, which can then be raffled or used to further aid their fundraising efforts.

Buy your tickets on the Dunga Derby Rally for a Cause Facebook page.