26°
News

Sir Richard Branson offers island to Qld fire victims

Bill Hoffman
| 21st Aug 2017 4:51 PM Updated: 22nd Aug 2017 5:52 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Fire has destroyed three homes on Noosa North Shore.Scott Fazen looks for personal items belonging to his father in law,Mike Hancock.
Fire has destroyed three homes on Noosa North Shore.Scott Fazen looks for personal items belonging to his father in law,Mike Hancock. Warren Lynam

BILLIONAIRE Richard Branson has shown himself to be the best of neighbours opening up his Makepeace Island Resort for victims of the Noosa North Shore fires that claimed three houses on the weekend.

Makepeace Island, which sits across the Noosa River from the four worst affected homes, three of which were completely destroyed, is now a gratefully-accepted sanctuary for four families all who know their benefactor through his visits to the resort.

It wasn't the only offer of accommodation the affected families received but being just a short boat ride from the carnage it was most gratefully received.

 

HOMES RAZED: Noosa North Shore Home owner Mike Hancock in the ruins of his house which was destroyed by fire.
HOMES RAZED: Noosa North Shore Home owner Mike Hancock in the ruins of his house which was destroyed by fire. Warren Lynam

As Mike and Lynne Hancock picked through the rubble of their home today seeking out any salvageable momento, their eyes were looking more to a future and rebuilding from the ashes.

Neighbour Dave Wright has some rebuilding to do himself, but had nothing but praise for urban firefighters and the local North Shore Rural Brigade of volunteers who have ensured it will be only one wall of the family house he wife Kim and son Brodie have called home since 2000.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Among those who responded immediately to the unfolding disaster were 90-year-old Ken Bridges who remains an active member of the North Shore Rural Brigade and ferry driver Billy Broadhurst who was dressed in his best and on his way to a wedding when he spotted the flames from Tewantin.

"Bill saw the flames and came straight here and was on a fire hose without changing," Dave said.

"It heartens the spirit to see the community pull together like this."

Today the three destroyed homes were a jumble of roofing sheets, twisted metal posts and the ash of clothing, furniture and appliances.

A fire at Noosa North Shore has destroyed three houses and damaged two others.
A fire at Noosa North Shore has destroyed three houses and damaged two others. Jack Booker

Somewhere under the rubble was a brand new Dodge V12 four-wheel drive.

Mike still has his four-wheel drive, but the snorkel and the rear tyres simply melted from the radiant heat as did his water tanks all the way down to a water line that was low due to the ongoing dry spell.

All of the affected home owners were insured, with Dave saying they had rejected offers from others to do fund raising because they would all be able to regather and move on.

Photos
View Gallery

Lynne Hancock said the battle a friend was now having with a terminal illness and the loss of their own son at just 22, had put the events of the weekend into perspective.

All are buoyed by the support that materialised as quickly as the flames.

"If it was not for the urban fire service we would have lost our place," Dave said.

"Someone turned up with food, sandwiches and pea and ham soup. I don't even know their names."
 

Sir Richard Branson on Makepeace Island, which he has offered to those affected by the Noosa North Shore house fires.
Sir Richard Branson on Makepeace Island, which he has offered to those affected by the Noosa North Shore house fires. Contributed

Mike and Lynn were also stunned to receive a call from Michael Teevan who had mounted a collage of photos of their late son's art work, a favourite piece in the Hancock home.

Not only had Mr Teevan located the original image he offered to remount it on canvas so that it could take pride of place in the Hancock's new homes.

"We will be forever grateful," Mike said.

As they sifted through the wreckage the family was also able to recover a bust their son had made. It was cracked but repairable.

The US$750 Mike had squirrelled away towards his planned 70th birthday trip to Hawaii has gone, as has a priceless Lalaque vase and an irreplaceable antique sideboard as well as reading glasses, birth certificates, passports and other papers.

On any other day, Mike said, the carnage wouldn't have occurred but the strength of the wind was in his words "unbelievable".

Fire officer Brenden Riches who attended the breeze agreed.

He said the wind sent the flames in a straight line engulfing two properties to the west of of the first home, nearly fully engaging the Wright household and badly singeing another property to the east.

 
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks fire makepeace island noosa noosa ferry north shore north shore rural fire brigade richard branson

WHALE RESCUE: Crews divert whales heading for shallow waters

WHALE RESCUE: Crews divert whales heading for shallow waters

A pair of whales that were headed for a shallow part of the ocean had their direction diverted by a team from Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

CRUSHING BLOW: 'Dreadful outcome' from cane crush

TOUGH SEASON: Canegrowers Maryborough manager Cameron Waterson said this year's crop can't recover, with about 600,000 tonnes expected from the rush season.

An estimated 600,000 tonnes will be crushed.

Pie shop expands in Bay and adds a new location

DOUBLE THE YUM: Pie and Pastry Paradise owner Jodie Berkhout celebrates the opening of her second bakery.

Pie and Pastry Paradise is now available at both ends of town.

Disney classics hit the big screen on Fraser Coast

UNDER THE SEA: Take a dive with Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian this week at Chinchilla Cinema's Disney Princess Film Festival. Photo Contributed

Tangled will screen at Boat Club Cinema

Local Partners

What is causing major delays on the Bruce Highway?

PLANNING on heading to Brisbane this morning? You might want to think again.

LAC win bid to host state conference on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee - acting clinical support officer Paul Fitzpatrick with (L) Merryn Napier, president Ian Farrell, Barb Lewy's-Davies, Jo-Anne Farrell and Adrian Doyle - look forward to hosting the LAC State Conference this month.

Local Ambulance Committee is set to host State Conference in Bay.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

The 'mega tower' tipped to deliver Coast jobs

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Property development manager Timothy Wright overlooking the site of the new development for the Ramada Resort.

Ramada Resort's Stage 2 has just been launched.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping