How a council grant will help people get into housing market

Grants of up to $10,00 are available from the council.

A NEW building grant from the Fraser Coast council will soon help aspiring local homeowners take their first step into the market.

The Fraser Coast Building Grant Program, launched by the council yesterday, will provide grants of up to $10,000 for low to moderate income earners who are building a new home.

Under the scheme, which covers 100 new houses across the region, applicants over 18-years-old who are building a new home and receiving less than $85,000 a year are eligible for the grant.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the grant allows people to build anywhere in the Fraser Coast.

"The building industry is a major regional employer, and this scheme will go a long way to help create work for tradies and building supply companies and boost the regional economy," Cr Loft said.

"This scheme will help many families achieve the great Australian dream of owning their own home."

The new grant follows the State Government's Queensland First Home Owners' Grant, which provides up to $20,000 for buying or building a new house, unit or townhouse valued at less than $750,000.

This means applicants can apply for up to $30,000 in grants for their new home.

The program is open to homeowners building a new home where the contract date is on or after July 1, 2017.

Damian Raxach, who is the Fraser Coast's Zone Chair for the Real Estate Institute of Queensland said the organisation applauded the measures pursued by the council.

"However, it would be remiss of us ... to not point out the risks of increasing housing supply into those parts of regional Queensland that are reaching an oversupplied state," Mr Raxach said.