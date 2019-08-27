Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Victorian man says he was so distressed by an energy retailer’s bad service that he was forced to see a psychologist.
A Victorian man says he was so distressed by an energy retailer’s bad service that he was forced to see a psychologist.
News

How a distraught customer took on a power company — and won

by KAREN COLLIER
27th Aug 2019 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Victorian man says he was so distressed by an energy retailer's bad service that he was forced to see a psychologist.

The power company accused of poor treatment agreed to cover his medical costs after the state's energy watchdog investigated.

Victoria's Energy and Water Ombudsman was called in to help settle a dispute over the size of the discount applied to the man's electricity bills.

The frustrated customer complained of misinformation, overdue notices and debt collection demands that upset him so much he had to consult a psychologist.

He switched to another provider, while still owing almost $1000, after unsuccessful attempts to fix the saga that snowballed after he got a less-than-expected price discount.

The retailer eventually agreed to his request for a $1005.58 resolution payment. He was reimbursed $446 for medical costs and $359.58 for missed discounts, and given a $200 credit for poor customer service.

Medical costs were covered as part of a resolution payment. Picture: iStock
Medical costs were covered as part of a resolution payment. Picture: iStock

Although the Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria does not investigate damages for mental anguish or pain and suffering, it can investigate substantiated loss "linked to or resulting from the actions of an energy or water company".

In this case, the request for psychologist appointment costs to be reimbursed was considered as part of the watchdog's assessment of a "fair and reasonable outcome".

The ombudsman's investigation, which was completed in recent months, found the retailer had not put the electricity account on hold as promised when the man first raised concerns and asked for a review.

"We also found examples of incorrect, conflicting or confusing information, failure to respond, and delays in sending him information," a case summary reveals.

MORE NEWS:

MELBOURNE'S PICTURE-PERFECT CAR PARK GIVEN SPECIAL HONOUR

NEUROSURGEON IN COURT ON CHILD PORN CHARGE

TEACHERS TO EARN $180K UNDER BOLD REFORM PLANS

Sales consultants had repeatedly given wrong advice, the inquiry found.

The free dispute resolution service does not identify companies or customers involved in complaint investigations.

Latest figures show EWOV handled 6024 complaints and inquiries in the three months to June. Most related to electricity and gas.

Billing was the biggest source of gripes, although cases were down 19 per cent compared with the same time last year.

Credit cases, such as threatened or actual disconnections and disputed default listings, fell by 33 per cent.

karen.collier@news.com.au

@KarenCollierHS

More Stories

customer service editors picks energy mental health power prices

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Beached baby whale dies after rescue attempt

    premium_icon UPDATE: Beached baby whale dies after rescue attempt

    News The whale was found about two kilometres north of Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today

    MURDER TRIAL: Accused neighbour goes before M'boro jury

    premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Accused neighbour goes before M'boro jury

    Crime The trial of a man accused of killing his neighbour starts today

    'Not here to hurt taxis': How Uber is faring in Bay

    premium_icon 'Not here to hurt taxis': How Uber is faring in Bay

    News I have been able to meet some great people doing this

    Couple 'freaked out' and stripped fully-furnished rental

    premium_icon Couple 'freaked out' and stripped fully-furnished rental

    Crime The pair "freaked out” and made an ill-informed decision