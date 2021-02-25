How a garden statue nearly landed M’boro man in jail

Throwing a garden statue and smashing a car windscreen after chasing his victim through a house almost landed a Maryborough man behind bars.

Matthew Spry pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

The court heard police attended a home on October 25 and observed the windscreen of the car had been smashed.

Spry confronted a man at the property, accusing him of stealing, but the man denied taking anything.

Spry then chased the man through the home before picking up a garden statue and throwing it through the windscreen of the vehicle.

The victim ran next door to get away from Spry who the court heard had since written a letter of apology and paid for the damage he caused.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, wholly suspended with an operational period of two years.



