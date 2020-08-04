Menu
Son saves dad
How a hero son saved his father

Michael Nolan
4th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
KELVIN Coombridge hailed his son a hero after the quick-thinking 11-year-old coached him through a heart attack.

Mr Coombridge was spraying bugs in the kitchen of their Biddeston home when he was overcome by shortness of breath and a tight chest on May 31.

Luckily Hamish was near.

He had his older brother call Triple-0 while he took his father outside, fearing that he had inhaled the poison.

"I was terrified," Hamish said.

Hamish Coombridge helped to save the life of his dad, Kelvin Coombridge, twice by getting help when he was having a heart attack and separately calling Triple-0 during a recent medical episode, Friday, July 31, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
"The Triple-0 person said to get him into the fresh air and not let him have any food or water and I had to give the address and all that."

After 20 minutes, the paramedics arrived and took Kelvin to the Toowoomba Hospital where the doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart attack.

Hamish's cool head was again needed when his dad had a second episode.

Kelvin suffered the same heart attack symptoms while in bed on July 29, and Hamish was fast on the phone.

Kelvin Coombridge is proud that his son Hamish was so calm under pressure. Picture: Kevin Farmer
"The attack finished just as the ambulance pulled into our street and I thought it was worse because it lasted a lot longer than the first," Hamish said.

An assessment revealed the second incident was acute sleep apnoea which Kelvin said felt the same as the heart attack.

"The doctors said I could have another heart attack in next 12 months," he said.

As long as he has Hamish nearby, Kelvin will be okay.

"If I am worried, I will call Triple-0," Hamish said.

"They can help me."

 

health workers local hero queensland ambulace service triple 0
Toowoomba Chronicle

