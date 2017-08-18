How a Hervey Bay woman lost almost half her weight

WONDER DIET: Cutting down on junk food and carbohydrates helped Torquay resident Kim Fletcher lose about 50kg off her previous weight of 120kg. INSET: Kim before her she decided to change her life for the better.

ABOUT three years ago, Kim Fletcher's autoimmune disease kept her confined to the couch where she binged on junk food.

That was until a frank warning from a doctor that her life was in danger prompted her to make drastic changes.

Since then, Torquay resident, then weighing in at 120kg, has since lost about 50kg over 15 months through rigorous adherence to a ketogenic diet recommended by her friends.

The diet encourages the body to burn off fat stores by sticking to low-carbs, vegetables and moderate amounts of protein.

Since following the diet, Ms Fletcher said she had seen her blood pressure and cholesterol levels normalise, and her autoimmunity disease go into remission.

She has even been able to start making small exercise regimes of 3000-5000 steps per day.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Kim Fletcher before (left) and after (right) 15 months on the keto diet. Contributed

"It's amazing; I'm now able to walk down to the beach by myself and even go into clothes shops to browse again," Ms Fletcher said.

The diet has also helped improve her anxiety and depression, with Ms Fletcher feeling more confident with being able to walk around in public.

She said it was a far cry from her early days of being bedridden and depressed.

"I was always looking forward to night where I'd go out to the takeaway store and get more chocolate and chips, and that's when I felt most relaxed," Ms Fletcher said.

"I just didn't want to go out during the day, feeling so ill.

"Now, my life is not revolved around when I'll get my next chocolate fix."

Her mother Angie said she had seen a drastic improvement in her condition over the past year, and was now helping her daughter to reach about 10,000 steps per day.

With about 10kg left towards her weight loss goal, Ms Fletcher has started a support group for others looking to follow her ketogenesis diet.

She has amassed about 4000 followers through Facebook and Instagram.

"It's transformed my life, completely changed it," she said.

"If people want to improve, you need to look at what you're eating; food is your medicine, and it's life-changing if you eat the right things."