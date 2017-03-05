34°
How a local riding group changed my daughter

Blake Antrobus
| 5th Mar 2017 1:33 PM

FOR many attendees at Saturday's Death by Chocolate, it was all about the feasting and celebration of local cuisine and business.

But for Maryborough resident Amanda Bell, it was about the achievements of her daughter, Rose Hawryluk, who has rode with the Ride for the Disabled Maryborough group for almost five years.

Proceeds raised from the chocolate-based event went to help the group with new equipment.

While Rose was not able to attend, Ms Bell went to celebrate the dramatic change her daughter had undergone since signing up for it almost four years ago.

She said Rose had grown more confident and sociable through her endeavours.

"For the first year she only used to walk next to the horse, but she kept going and now rides very well," she said.

"There's been a huge change in her; she talks to all the volunteers...she's really keen to get up there.

"I'm here to raise funds for an amazing organisation that has helped my daughter immensely."

 

The Death by Chocolate event included chocolate samples from a number of small businesses, including Cafe Muddy Waters, Gatakers Landing, the Vinyard and Trax Cafe and Bar among others.

Up to $5200 was raised from the entire event.

Ride for the Disabled coach Maggie Rippey, who helped organise the event, said Saturday's event showed the community's potential to rally together for others.

"Because we're a little local charity we struggle for funds and volunteers at times. This shows the community has a big heart, and we appreciate what they've done, along with the businesses who contributed," she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  death by chocolate fcevents riding for the disabled

