PIZZA MAD: When the pizza arrived minus the drink that was ordered, the man refused to pay which led to his bizarre order being read aloud in court. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

How a man’s strange pizza order ended with a stealing charge

Dominic Elsome
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 6:31 AM
A KINGAROY man had his unusual pizza order read aloud in court after he failed to pay for it upon delivery.

When Osmo Tapani Salonen's pizza arrived without the drink he had ordered, he refused to pay for the pizza and was instead charged with a stealing after police were called.

The court heard on March 8, police attended a Geale St home at 7.15pm in response to reports of a man not paying for a pizza delivery.

Salonen told police the reason for the dispute was he had not been given a drink he had ordered.

"When police (arrived) the pizza was partly eaten," Police Prosecutor Sgt Pepe Gangemi told the court.

"(Salonen) told police he shouldn't have to pay as they had forgotten his drink."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair was then forced to read out Salonen's unusual pizza order for the record, noting he had "double toppings for everything".

"(A) classic meat lovers with extra barbecue sauce, extra cheese, anchovies, extra bacon, extra beef, extra ham, extra sausage, jalapeños and extra pepperoni," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Salonen did not appear in court for the mention and was dealt under 142A of the Justices Act, allowing the judge to deal with the matter in his absence.

Magistrate Sinclair convicted Salonen but did not further punish him.

He was ordered to pay $41.23 for the pizza within two months.

A conviction was not recorded.

domino's pizza kingaroy court kingaroy magistrates court stealing
