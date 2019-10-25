How a M’boro school is helping students become better drivers

The students from Maryborough State High School attended a defensive driving course.

DEFENSIVE driving skills could mean the difference between life and death.

That’s why Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done is so passionate about a program that helps young drivers at his school learn the skills they need to survive on the road.

“You can’t overstate how vital I think it is,” Mr Done said.

The students travelled to Roadcraft in Gympie to build their skills.

For the cost of roughly two regular driving sessions, they learn the skills they will need to help them deal with an emergency situation, whether it was making a sudden stop or responding to dangerous road situations.

Mr Done said while students had to do 100 hours to get their licence, those hours would be completed in a stable environment under stable conditions.

“Basic skills like doing a hill-start is important, but it’s probably not going to save your life.”

Mr Done said it not only improved the students’ skills, but raised their awareness about potential dangers on the road.

“Learning those skills will be invaluable down the track.”

Mr Done said inexperience was often a factor in road crashes.

Between April 2017 and April 2018, 59 young motorists were Queensland road victims, with more than half the fatalities involving P-plate or learner drivers.

Forty per cent of people who die on Australian roads are under the age of 25.

In 2015, Hervey Bay’s Cindy Littlejohn lost her son, Jake Dunn, 22, when his car spun out of control and wrapped around a tree on Maleny Stanley River Rd.

“He got his licence in April, car in June, three months later he was in an accident, and two weeks after that he was dead,” Ms Littlejohn said.

She has since been a tireless campaigner for educating young people about the dangers of driving and improving their skills before they head out on the road alone.

Ms Littlejohn is an advocate for teaching driving at school, previously telling the Chronicle she wanted defensive driving included in the required practice hours for learner drivers.