How a mobile medical centre is bringing hope to homeless

Nurse Sonia Goodwin and Dr Nova Evans, founders of Sunny Street, are bringing their services to the Fraser Coast.

A MEDICAL service, that helps homeless and vulnerable people get the care they need, is launching outreach clinics on the Fraser Coast.

Sunny Street is a nurse-led mobile outreach unit, with doctors and nurses providing primary healthcare and complex co-ordination services for homeless and vulnerable people and families.

The service aims to help those who have little to no access to proper healthcare.

Operating out of a mobile van and at pop-up clinics at local organisations like the Maroochydore Outreach Centre, The Shak in Nambour and the Salvation Army in Gympie, Sunny Street now bringing those vital services to Maryborough and Hervey Bay in October.

Sunny Street was founded by Dr Nova Evans and nursing director Sonia Goodwin, who gave up their careers in the public health system to try and make a difference on the streets.

Sunny Street also provides healthcare to women and children living in domestic violence refuges, women and men after incarceration and children leaving juvenile detention centres.

Dr Nova Evans said the physical and mental health challenges facing those experiencing homelessness were often confronting.

“We see patients coming in who are using everything from toilet paper and rags from Bunnings to sanitary pads strapped to their limbs for wound care,” said Dr Evans.

“Some of our clients have little or no health literacy, and as a result of childhood trauma, intergenerational violence and dependencies, or even simply bad luck, have found themselves in an insecure living situation and in most cases, homeless.

“Our aim is to not only connect people to treatment and services, but ultimately connect them with a sense of community as well, to help them not only survive, but eventually start to thrive.”