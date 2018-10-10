How a new grant will help support local veterans

(L) Hervey Bay Vietnam Veterans & Associated Forces Social Club members (L) Trevor Hill, Barry English (Pres), Tess Dulka and Garry Forster (V/Pres) with Bob Taylor (Pres. Vietnam Veterans Assoc.).

A $49,000 windfall will allow veteran support organisations to provide easier assistance to returned servicemen and their families in the Hinkler region.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt visited Toogoom and Hervey Bay to see how the additional funding, provided through the Building Excellence in Support and Training Grants, would assist veterans.

The new funding provided will assist with salary and office administration for the Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch

Last year, the sub-branch received more than $79,000 in funding through the Veteran and Community Grants program to assist with transport for veterans to attend social and commemorative events.

Mr Chester said the sub-branch plays an important role in supporting the veteran community.

"It is important that the Australian community helps veterans wherever they can, as veterans served to defend Australia," Mr Chester said.

"Grant programs such as BEST provide vital financial assistance to ex-service organisations to provide pension, advocacy and welfare to support veterans and their families."