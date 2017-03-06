How a small local group saved the Urangan Pier

TWO WORDS: George Seymour, John Andersen with Mark Thompson display the ribbon cut to celebrate the reopening of the pier, following extensive community efforts to save it in the 1980s.

WITHOUT Mark Thompson, the Urangan Pier would not stand today.

As former treasurer of the Save the Pier committee in the 1980s, Mr Thompson was one of the key players in helping to stop the demolition of the pier by the State Government.

"The community rose to the occasion, and there

was a petition sent off to lobby to have the action on the pier stopped... (and) the community got involved with groups,” MrThompson said.

He said the pier was formally 'saved' in 1984, when it was closed for a period of time for emergency repairs, before being reopened in 1986.

The ribbon cut at the time has since found its way to the Hervey Bay Museum.

He said it was fantastic to return to the region to see what the group had started, and how the pier had stood the test of time.

"To come here today and see what we started, to see the new committee, and have this today is amazing,” he said.

"We come up here for holidays and always come down for a walk on the pier. When I post the odd photo on Facebook my mates always say 'Remember the time we used to go diving and fishing out there?'

"I'm hoping to see the pier for many years to come. I wouldn't miss it.”