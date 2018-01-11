How a stranger's gift from the heart gave Brenda a future

A STRANGER'S gift from the heart saved Brenda Gilbert from dying 11 years ago.

The 70-year-old is among countless Australians who have had a heart transplant since the first successful surgery of this kind in Sydney in 1984.

Brenda is remarkably candid about the life-changing gift. She says the heart she was born with suddenly gave out in 2006.

She moved to Australia in 1970 from the UK with her husband Joe.

The couple had five children, with Brenda juggling motherhood, her career in banking and a love of sports including her passion for tennis.

Joe died in 2001.

Brenda's second husband, Colin, passed away just 16 weeks after their nuptials in 2006.

Weeks later Brenda's health plummeted.

Doctors believe her heart gave in after a dormant shingles virus awoke following the suddenly and unexpected death of her second husband.

Battling fatigue, bloating, swelling and fainting spells, Brenda went from being a "healthy athletic 55-year-old" to an exhausted wreck.

'When he passed away, it was a bit of a shock and all the relative stress attached to that meant I was feeling really, really sick," she said.

"I remember playing tennis with my friends, I hit the ball and then I fell over and blanked out," she said.

"That was when I realised there was something wrong."

In January of 2007 doctors found a "very very big " blood clot between the two ventricles of Brenda's heart.

The clot was dispersed, but the process meant all of her vital organs - including her brain, kidneys and liver - were damaged.

"My doctor said, 'I'm not being mean but I'm going to send you home under the care of your doctor because I don't think you are going to survive this'," Brenda said.

"That night I had very severe chest pains."

Admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, Brenda was told she was "save-able".

'They said 'We're going to prep you for transfer to Prince Charles where you will have a heart transplant'," she said.

"I nearly fell out of the bed - people like me don't have heart transplants.

"I was that close to death."

Brenda had a series of operations and was hospitalised so the damage to her other organs had time to heal.

While in hospital, Brenda's father died but she kept focusing on the future.

"It's all so surreal," she said.

"I just kept thinking 'This is OK, there's nothing I can do about it'.

"I felt I was in good hands and I just let the worry go."

Weeks down the track, Brenda underwent the life-saving surgery.

When Brenda finally left hospital, she made sure she did everything she could to ensure her body remained healthy.

"At the start I was very careful with it, but eventually I went for a run and started to push myself physically," she said.

"I'm now more aware of things like my cholesterol levels, my iron levels and protecting my skin in the sun.

Brenda's physical feats include winning medals at the Australian Transplant Games in shot-put and discus.

She will take part in the 2018 games on the Gold Coast from September 30 to October 6.

Brenda said her transplant inspired her children to sign up on the Organ Donation Register.

In Australia, organ donation can be done via live donors or deceased donors.

Live donors allow a kidney or a lobe of their liver to be transplanted into another person. They go through a series of rigorous health and psychological tests before the surgery takes place.

Deceased donor transplants rely on the family of potential donors approving the surgery after their loved one is declared brain dead but their body remains on life support.

Organs can also be retrieved from patients with terminal heart or lung failure, or those who have had a very severe spinal injury meaning they cannot breathe unassisted.

One deceased donor may help improve the lives of 10 people. Surgeons can transplant hearts, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas. Tissue can be used for a range of medical purposes.

While Brenda's heart and her other organs cannot be given to another person, she has pledged to donate her tissues, corneas and platelets when she dies.

Ten years after receiving her new heart, Brenda is still touched by the kindness of the person from whom the organ came and their family.

"Having this heart is a responsibility - a lot of people have paid a heavy price to give me my life back," Brenda said.

"I hope that the amount of effort I've put into life since I received that gift will make that family proud of the family member that they lost."

Our region is lagging behind the national organ donor rate.

Why we lag behind the nation when it comes to saving lives

WITH less than one-quarter Fraser Coast residents signed up to donate their organs, our region lags behind the rest of the country.

NewsRegional analysis of Australian Organ Donor Registry data shows there are just 21,314 locals listed on the Australian Organ Donor Registry.

This equates to 20 per cent of the Coast's population but this is 13 percentage points behind the national rate of 33 per cent.

About 1400 Australians are on the transplant waiting list.

Australia has one of the lowest organ donation rates in the world despite major regional and metropolitan centres having dedicated deceased organ donation professionals.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service oversees the process in our region.

If a Fraser resident is declared brain dead, and if their family agrees, local surgeons can retrieve their organs.

This is done while the person's body is still on life support.

The organs are then delivered to major transplant hospitals in Brisbane, NSW or Victoria that have matching recipients awaiting transplants.

A 2015 La Trobe University study found hospitals with high numbers of "family donation conversation-trained professionals" had significantly better donation consent rates than those without FDC experts.

"This is how the system is meant to operate but this doesn't always happen," ShareLife chairman Brian Myerson told NewsRegional.

"Not all requests to deceased donor families are done by donor specialists in Australia."

Someone who is trained in the process of requesting an organ donation but is not the doctor treating the dying patient gets about 75 per cent of families agreeing to allow the donation, Mr Myerson said.

"That's about as good as you can get."

He said a practitioner not trained in the donor conversation process would get 45 per cent per cent of families agreeing to allow the donation.

Professor Jonathan Fawcett is one of Australia's leading transplant surgeons and has saved hundreds of people in his career.

He said Australia's organ donation strategy was working very well.

"Public awareness is probably the single most important thing," the Princess Alexandra Hospital liver transplant specialist said.

"People have to be aware that transplantation is out there and that it is hugely beneficial.

"Although it is a terrible decision to have to make when a loved one is dying, it is often one of the most rewarding things bereaved families do."

Donate Life clinical education co-ordinator Francesca Rourke said our region had professionals who were highly trained and "extremely dedicated" to supporting families through the organ donation process.

Ms Rourke said local co-coordinators often juggled the role with their normal nursing duties, provided public education and often drove for hours to help hospitals in other districts when a potential organ candidate arrived in the intensive care unit.

"The regional co-ordinators are phenomenal with what they do and what they can do," Ms Rourke said.

"They are invaluable, they are highly trained and specialised in being able to provide the same support that is offered in capital cities."

The Australian Transplant Games feature a range of sports and activities.

Are you game enough for the Transplant Games?

THE Australian Transplant Games brings together athletes with the heart to inspire change.

The 2018 Games will be held on the Gold Coast from September 30 to October 6 with registrations closing on August 28.

There are more than 20 competitions listed and they include physical sports such as athletics, tennis, swimming, football, cycling, volleyball, table tennis and more sedate activities including lawn bowls, backgammon, chess, croquet and Scrabble.

Some participants will have benefitted from live donation of kidneys or livers and others will have received organs from deceased donors.

Friends and families of organ recipients and the loved ones of donors will be among the spectators.

"The Games celebrate people who have been at death's door, they have contemplated their own mortality and someone has donated their organs to give these people another chance at life," Transplant Australia boss Chris Thomas said.

"Part of the recipient's journey is focusing on their own health and rehabilitation.

"The Transplant Games is a key part of that because it gives them a goal to be as fit as possible."

Mr Thomas said the Games also inspired Aussies to join the Australian Organ Donor Registry and to talk to their family about their end of life wishes.

"The Games cast a spotlight on the success of Australia's organ and tissue donation systems and they encourage more Australians to look favourably on the concept of organ donation," he said.

"If we want to change people who have never considered doing this, we need a tangible reason for people to change.

"The tangible reason is the lives of people who have been saved through transplants and organ donation." -NewsRegional

Your death could save many lives.

VITAL LINKS

To become an organ donor visit register.donatelife.gov.au

To find out more about organ donation visit transplant.org.au and www.sharelife.org.au

To take part in the Australian Transplant Games or go along to watch visit australiantransplantgames.com