A thief stole a Chevrolet from a property in Dysart.
Crime

How a thief stole a car with no engine

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Aug 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT DIDN'T have an engine or fuel, but a thief still managed to steal a 1976 Chevrolet utility from a vacant block in Dysart.

Between 12.01am on August 4 and 10am on August 20, the white vehicle with no doors or number plates was taken from the property on Donovan Crescent.

Police have received information the thief took the car away on a trailer. It has been determined the vehicle was not moved or towed by local authorities.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1901612568.

