How a tough year is turning around for young musician

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Coast musician Leonie Kingdom has received a Regional Arts Development Fund grant worth $5000.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Coast musician Leonie Kingdom has received a Regional Arts Development Fund grant worth $5000.

IT HAS been a tough year for Fraser Coast musician Leonie Kingdom.

But a $5000 Regional Arts Development Fund grant has proven to be a silver lining for the talented performer.

Fraser Coast Councillor Phil Truscott said Ms Kingdom had just started an Australian tour when COVID-19 struck and the nation went into lockdown.

"She's been in New South Wales since March when boarder restrictions came into place," he said.

"With the help of her RADF grant, Leonie has used the time to record and start promoting her new four-track EP."

Ms Kingdom said her new song, titled 2020, was a comedy, which was different from her indi-pop style.

"It's been a rough year and I just wanted to lighten the mood, given all the problems that's gone on. My song isn't necessarily about COVID-19. There's a brief mention, but that's it," she said.

"It's been a blessing that I've been able to record music and get things done but I want the borders to open again so I can come home and see my family."

The Maryborough-born singer and songwriter penned her song 2020 in one afternoon and night.

"I was having a bit of a moment when I was over everything that was going on so I just sat down and wrote the song to get everything off my chest," she said.

Kingdom said her RADF grant was helping her promote her recently recorded four-track EP.

"Because of COVID-19, I'm releasing 2020 in October and the other songs will come out early next year.

"The grant is helping me with a photo shoot and film clips for promotional material, and for the public relations that will help get my music out to the world."

Kingdom said that before COVID-19 struck, she didn't have time for recording.

"I was touring and being so busy, but now I've lost all my work it's the best time to record.

"Before COVID-19 I had a couple of Australian tours organised but they were cancelled.

"I'm now excited to see where my new release goes with the help of the RADF grant.

"When we can travel overseas again, I want to do some international tours, possibly America and the UK. I'm keen to get back on the stage and pick up my career again.

"I'm really grateful for the support I've had from my home region and community to help me get back on my feet.

"It's been a rough year but I'm blessed to have the opportunities I've had from the companies that have helped.

"I want to give a massive thank you to the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the State Government for my RADF grant and QMusic for helping me to create and release to bring back the music people have been waiting for."

Leonie Kingdom's evolution as a popular musician grew rapidly in 2018 with her first single Night Terrors going to #1 on Triple J Unearthed with more than 8000 plays and 1000 downloads.

The song attracted more than 120,000 plays on Spotify, ranked #46 on Australia's Top 50 Viral Song's Spotify, and was the featured entry for Queensland Music Awards 2018.

Night Terrors won Leonie the Australian songwriting competition at the Listen Up Music Songwriters Festival, and was played on the Channel 9 series Doctor Doctor (Season 3, Episode 7).

Her second single So Much More also went to #1 on Triple J Unearthed with over 2000 plays and 600 downloads. This song was the featured track on Triple J's radio segment Roots N All.

The Hervey Bay musician worked with London Topaz on Hideout, which played more than 140,000 Spotify streams, was the support act for Tia Gostelow at Maroochydore.

Applications for RADF grants open on Monday.

Applications for Round 1 (for projects commencing after March 30, 2021) close on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Applications for Round 2 (for projects commencing after July 30, 2021) close on Monday, May 31, 2021.

For more details visit https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/homepage/9/grants-and-awards