How actions of Bay ambo staff helped to grant dying wishes

TOUCHING MOMENT: Paramedic Graeme Cooper and Patient Transport Officer Danielle Kellam at the spot where they fulfilled a dying patient's wish to see the ocean one last time.

TOUCHING MOMENT: Paramedic Graeme Cooper and Patient Transport Officer Danielle Kellam at the spot where they fulfilled a dying patient's wish to see the ocean one last time. Lachie Millard

THANKS to acts of kindness, like one performed by Hervey Bay ambulance officers who gave a dying patient one last look at the sea, a new initiative has now been formed.

A dedicated ambulance will grant Queenslanders' dying wishes thanks to a new partnership between the State Government and Palliative Care Queensland.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said Ambulance Wish Queensland would allow terminally ill patients to fulfil wishes they otherwise wouldn't be able to.

He said the Ambulance Wish Queensland program would have medically-trained volunteers, adapted ambulances and the necessary equipment to transport people to fulfil their final wish safely.

"Many people remember that very touching photograph of QAS staff in Hervey Bay with a terminally ill patient that they'd taken to look at the ocean while transporting her.

"She was able to see Fraser Island in the distance and smell the salty air before going home for the last time, per her request.”

The Hervey Bay officers, Graeme Cooper and Danielle Kellam, stopped by a spot along the foreshore to grant the woman's wish.

"There have been several other stories of Australian paramedics performing similar impromptu acts of kindness for people approaching the end of life, and Palliative Care Queensland's Ambulance Wish Queensland program is essentially trying to create a sustainable program for these acts of kindness,” Mr Miles said.

The Queensland Government has contributed a de-commissioned ambulance and initial funding of $50,000.