27°
News

How Ambos, wildlife volunteers, and tourists saved a koala

Matthew McInerney
| 11th Aug 2017 5:39 PM
A koala atop a fence at Hervey Bay Golf Course. He was rescued by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteers late Thursday night.
A koala atop a fence at Hervey Bay Golf Course. He was rescued by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteers late Thursday night. contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FLASHING blue and red lights of a police car and ambulance provided a strange backdrop to a wildlife rescue on Thursday night.

The keen eyes of Hervey Bay paramedics spotted a young adult in the middle of the Boat Harbour Drive - Old Maryborough Road intersection about 9.30pm.

This possible patient had one minor difference when compared to their usual subjects: it was a koala.

A family of overseas visitors had also noticed the three-to-four- year-old koala at the roundabout, and while they tried to help usher "Bouty" off the road they were concerned for the young explorer's wellbeing.

Paramedics stopped to help, and while they succeeded in marshalling the uninjured but disoriented and stressed wildlife icon off the road, he chose to climb a fence at the Hervey Bay Golf Club.

"The lights, noise, and smells can be quite overwhelming to them as they have an extra keen and sensitive olfactory system," Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteer Natalie Richardson said.

"(It is an) extremely unusual location for us to have a koala rescue called in from."

Wildlife rescue volunteers, with help from paramedics, eventually got hold of the koala, who was sent to Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for a full health check.

Bouty's misadventure, while traumatic for the young traveller, was a genuine surprise.

As far as the paramedics were concerned, she said that while emergency services help whenever required, this was a case of right place, right time.

Ms Richardson said koalas were not generally spotted in Pialba.

"Either there is some still tucked away somewhere in outlying bush or he has travelled quite a way and ended up in suburbia by mistake," she said.

For all native wildlife rescue, phone Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on 4121 3146.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwildlife wildlife rescue fraser coast

Poppins lights brings spoonful of international exposure

Poppins lights brings spoonful of international exposure

MARYBOROUGH'S Poppins-themed lights have put the heritage city on the international map, featuring in a Canadian newspaper on pedestrian lights.

Tinana interchange is finally open to traffic again

Tracy Riley from Pastry Creations has been doing it tough due to roadworks closing the entrance to the Bruce Highway at Tinana, but she's all smiles as the road is set to reopen.

The Tinana interchange is open to traffic again.

11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 12-13)

SEAFOOD GALORE: (left to right) Stephanie Foster, Trent Grimditch and Amy Wilson are excited for Sunday's Seafood Festival.

Strapped for things to do this weekend? Check our our list.

SURF looking for new premises

SURF (Support Unity Recovery Friendships) founder Jim Sweeney opens the door with a cuppa for anyone who wants a chat.

"We have 30 days to vacate”

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Majestic first look at The Crown season two

NETFLIX has just released the first trailer for season two of The Crown and it is glorious.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

Flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Jericho isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

LUXURY WITH THE BEACH LIFESTYLE

5/371 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

The Bay Apartments are situated right on the esplanade facing directly North towards the open blue ocean and golden sands of scenic Hervey Bay. Within walking...

OASIS IN THE BAY ALLEGRA GRAND MERCURE APARTMENTS.

102/468 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

It doesn't get any better than this, located opposite beautiful Shelley Beach overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby Fraser Island and beyond, enjoy...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

HALF ACRE ON THE ESPLANADE

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 $1,300,000

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Hervey Bay property market on target

HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.

Hervey Bay rental vacancies tighten, indicating a market recovery.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage