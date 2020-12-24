How ARIA winner is bringing live music back to Paragon

ARIA Award winner Fanny Lumsden is set to take the stage in Childers in February at the Paragon Theatre.

Fanny Lumsden and he band The Pack are set to bring live music back to the Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar in Childers with their upcoming Fallow tour.

Paragon owner Merissa Craft said it will have been 11 months between events when Fanny plays in February, due to Covid closure.

An ARIA Award-winning Australian artist Lumsden has just released her third studio album, Fallow, on Cooking Vinyl Australia/Red Dirt Road Records, which recently took out Best Country Album at the 2020 ARIA Awards, was nominated for 7 CMAA Golden Guitar Awards leading the nominations for 2021 and was added to the Australian Music Prize nomination list.

She’ll be performing at the Paragon on February 5.

Ms Craft said she was planning on re opening at some point in February once it was announced that they could operate at full capacity again and patrons were allowed to dance.

“It was a very welcomed surprise when Fanny’s team called me asking if The Paragon would host her as part of her Australian tour in 2021,” she said.

“Was great timing and as live music is my favourite thing to do in The Paragon, it was the perfect event to re open with.

“To have an Aria Award winning musician perform in our old girl, is amazing – we are so lucky to have quality performers like Fanny choose to play in a small town like Childers on a national tour.”

She said everyone was very excited that the Paragon was opening again, and there was plenty of tickets left.

On February 5, the VIP Meet and Greet (30 mins) will start at 6.15pm, while the doors open at 7pm.

The support act will take the stage at 7.30pm, followed by a short intermission, before Lumsden takes the mic at 8.15pm.

The show will wrap up at 9.45pm.

Ticket options:

Adults General Admission – $30 (Auditorium Seating)

Kids under 15 – $20

Family (2 adults and 3 children under 15) – $90

VIP (includes show, pre-show meet and greet at 6:15pm, acoustic songs and chat with Fanny) – $50

Dress Circle & Dinner Package – 50 Tickets only* – $55

For more information or to get your tickets, click here.

