How Australia can have the 'world's cheapest power'

COAL: Fossil fuels must stand on their own and help deliver cheaper power for Australians, says federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

URANIUM, coal and gas are all part of the cheap power recipe to be presented in Canberra this morning by Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

Renewables are also part of the O'Brien formula, as long as they stand up without subsidies and help deliver "the cheapest electricity in the world."

And he said state government should not "gouge the profits from its state owned electricity assets."

Australians are entitled to a better deal and should not have to suffer electricity costs "amongst the highest in the world."

Mr O'Brien yesterday ruled out crossing the floor to vote against the federal government's National Energy Guarantee, but made it clear this was not unconditional.

"Australia is a nation rich in energy resources including uranium, coal, gas and renewables," he said in an advance copy of a speech he is to make to parliamentary colleagues today.

His speech is to be delivered in the Federation Chamber of federal parliament, where issues and legislation can be subject to extended discussions.

A nation with abundant "electricity producing natural resources" needed to take better advantage of its assets.

"It is inconceivable that the cost of electricity in Australia is amongst the highest in the world.

"We must take better advantage of our natural resources to provide our nation with the cheapest electricity in the world, not the most expensive.

"That should be our goal," he said - cheap reliable electricity to help pensioners keep warm in winter and cool in summer, to keep household costs down, ease family budgets, keep the costs of producing goods and services down and lower the cost of doing business in Australia.

"Cheap reliable power" was needed " to boost our competitive advantage, boost exports and create jobs here in Australia," he said.

And that means burning coal, he believes.

"The Finkel review found that coal is by far the cheapest and most reliable source of power, solar and wind cost billions in subsidies each year.

"I support the National Energy Guarantee, as it is a mechanism by which our cheaper electricity potential can be reached," he said.