How Australia Day was celebrated in years gone by

100 years ago Australia Day was known as Foundation Day. Photo: File

Australia Day is a historic national day and here’s how the people of the Fraser Coast celebrated the day 100 years ago.

A century ago the public holiday was known as Foundation Day and featured an air show by a local Maryborough aviator and sporting teams travelled across Wide Bay to compete in various matches.

Residents of Maryborough were treated to a flying program by Lieutenant Ron Adair at Anzac Park.

Lieutenant Adair performed aerial stunts for spectators and was reported by the Maryborough Chronicle as the “most sensational spectacle of flying yet seen in Maryborough.”

There was plenty of local sport being played 100 years ago with Maryborough cricket teams travelling to Gympie, Howard and Tiaro, the Maryborough Bowls Club team travelling to compete in Bundaberg and The Maryborough City Rifle Club travelling to Gympie.

Maryborough defeated Gympie in the cricket, while the Maryborough team which travelled to Howard, was defeated by the Howard team.

The Maryborough Bowls Club team headed north to Bundaberg to play against the Bundaberg bowls team.

The Chronicle reported the bowls match was “keenly contested” and the Bundaberg team ultimately won.

The Maryborough team returned home via the overnight mail train follow the match.

The Maryborough City Rifle Club travelled to Gympie and while the Maryborough team initially held the lead in the competition but they were beaten by the Gympie team, winning by eight points.

Foundation Day came to be known as Australia Day around the country in 1935 and it was 1994 when January 26 was consistently marked as a public holiday.