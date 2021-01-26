Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
100 years ago Australia Day was known as Foundation Day. Photo: File
100 years ago Australia Day was known as Foundation Day. Photo: File
News

How Australia Day was celebrated in years gone by

Stuart Fast
26th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australia Day is a historic national day and here’s how the people of the Fraser Coast celebrated the day 100 years ago.

A century ago the public holiday was known as Foundation Day and featured an air show by a local Maryborough aviator and sporting teams travelled across Wide Bay to compete in various matches.

Residents of Maryborough were treated to a flying program by Lieutenant Ron Adair at Anzac Park.

Lieutenant Adair performed aerial stunts for spectators and was reported by the Maryborough Chronicle as the “most sensational spectacle of flying yet seen in Maryborough.”

There was plenty of local sport being played 100 years ago with Maryborough cricket teams travelling to Gympie, Howard and Tiaro, the Maryborough Bowls Club team travelling to compete in Bundaberg and The Maryborough City Rifle Club travelling to Gympie.

Maryborough defeated Gympie in the cricket, while the Maryborough team which travelled to Howard, was defeated by the Howard team.

The Maryborough Bowls Club team headed north to Bundaberg to play against the Bundaberg bowls team.

The Chronicle reported the bowls match was “keenly contested” and the Bundaberg team ultimately won.

The Maryborough team returned home via the overnight mail train follow the match.

The Maryborough City Rifle Club travelled to Gympie and while the Maryborough team initially held the lead in the competition but they were beaten by the Gympie team, winning by eight points.

Foundation Day came to be known as Australia Day around the country in 1935 and it was 1994 when January 26 was consistently marked as a public holiday.

fcaustraliaday fccommunity fchistory fcnews fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        News See our list of what’s on across the Fraser Coast for Australia Day 2021.

        COVID-19 found in seven sewage treatment plants

        Premium Content COVID-19 found in seven sewage treatment plants

        News COVID-19 viral fragments have been detected at seven Queensland wastewater plants...

        COVID fragments again detected on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content COVID fragments again detected on Fraser Coast

        News It is the second time this month there has been a positive result for the region

        Troubled relationship with parents results in court appearance

        Premium Content Troubled relationship with parents results in court...

        News The man turned up at the home even though he wasn’t legally allowed to be there