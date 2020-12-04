How autistic Bay teen is helping others find their voice

The Governor of Queensland and Autism Queensland Patron, the Hon Paul de Jersey AC presented the award to Xanthe at a morning tea held at Government House, Brisbane this week.

SINGING helped her find her voice.

So it's little wonder Hervey Bay's Xanthe O'Connor wanted to help others discover the joy of singing as well.

The Hervey Bay teen, who has autism, fulfilled her dream of starting a choir and that accomplishment saw her named the Individual Achievement winner at the 2020 Autism Queensland Creative Futures Recognition Awards this week.

Xanthe, who completed Year 12 at Hervey Bay Special School this year, founded the Hearts & Hands Signing Choir, an all-inclusive community choir with about 20 members.

Her mother Karen Baker, who nominated Xanthe for the award, said her daughter was non-verbal until the age of 8 years and her first form of communication was through song.

"While Xanthe has amazing vocabulary today, she couldn't always converse with words. Instead we would communicate through singing and signing.

"Her love of music has remained all of her life and she has always dreamt of starting a choir. This year, her dream came true.

"Not only does she get to share the joy of music others, she also helps strangers to become friends. Xanthe is very social and welcomes everyone to choir every Monday night and marks the roll.

"We have been successful in receiving two grants and are working towards our first performance this Christmas," Karen said.

The Autism Queensland Individual Achievement Award is presented to an individual of any age who is on the spectrum, to recognise their personal achievement. Nominations for this award are received from the community.