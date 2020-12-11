How Bay author’s books are helping instil love of reading

A picture book by a Hervey Bay author Shae Millward has been included in a state-wide project designed to inspire a love of reading in children aged up to five years.

A picture book by a Hervey Bay author Shae Millward has been included in a state-wide project designed to inspire a love of reading in children aged up to five years.

A HERVEY Bay author has been included in a statewide project that aims to instil a love of reading in children aged up to five years.

Shae Millward wrote "Koalas Like To …" especially for the State Library of Queensland project, which was launched this week.

Ms Millward said the koala is the faunal emblem of Queensland and that provided her with the inspiration for the picture book.

It is her second published picture book after "A Boy and a Dog" and both books are available to borrow from Fraser Coast Libraries.

Ms Millward said she was extremely honoured to be chosen to participate in the project but was initially cautious because she received the first phone call about it on April Fool's Day.

"I loved the idea of the First 5 Forever Stories for Little Queenslanders project from the moment I found out about it," she said.

"I love books, reading, writing, stories, libraries, Queensland, being involved with promoting early childhood literacy and supporting a love of books and reading from a young age - and this project includes the lot."

Ms Millward said the koala is the faunal emblem of Queensland and that provided her with the inspiration for the picture book.

It is her second published picture book after "A Boy and a Dog" and both books are available to borrow from Fraser Coast Libraries.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour congratulated Shae on being selected to be part of the project.

"Each of the 12 books included in the project has been created exclusively by authors and illustrators with a connection to Queensland," he said.

"They have an attention to language designed to promote early literacy; and help children develop a sense of identity and belonging by connecting with their environment and local communities.

"The books are available to borrow for free at each of our five branches."

Library members can find the titles included in the project by searching "First 5 Forever Stories for Little Queenslanders" in the library catalogue: catalogue.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/Montage/ Ebook and eaudiobook versions of the titles are also available for free via the First 5 Forever website: slq.qld.gov.au/first5forever/books.

The books have been published and supplied to libraries by the State Library as part of the Queensland Government-funded First 5 Forever initiative.

A limited number of copies are available for sale through the State Library of Queensland shop: shop.slq.qld.gov.au.