Hervey Bay professional dancer Danny Hindmarsh.
How Bay man’s career led him to dance for Disney

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
DANCING for Disney is a job most people only dream of.

But Hervey Bay professional dancer Danny Hindmarsh has been living that dream, performing on board the cruise ships of the legendary Walt Disney Company.

“I’ve been travelling the world for the past seven years as a professional dancer and have been lucky enough to visit 55 countries while doing what I love most, performing,” Mr Hindmarsh said.

His most recent contract was 11 months long and spent on board Disney Wonder, one of the company’s four cruise ships.

Mr Hindmarsh performed on the ship from February to December last year.

It was his second stint with the company, having performed at Hong Kong Disneyland for a year between 2014 and 2015.

“My main role is to be a very close friend of Tarzan, on an aerial apparatus called the Spanish Web in the theatre shows, however I have a dozen other roles I play too, including Anna and Elsa’s father the King of Arendale,” Mr Hindmarsh said.

He grew up in Hervey Bay, attending Sandy Strait State School and Urangan State High School.

Now, having spent the past seven years working as a professional dancer, he has a new dream.

He is currently home in Hervey Bay while he is training before relocating to Paris, where he is hoping to join a cabaret such as the famous Moulin Rouge or Lido.

Mr Hindmarsh is just one of our talented locals who has made a name for himself on the stage.

Former Maryborough man Matthew Backer now has a starring role on Play School, the ABC’s iconic children’s program.

