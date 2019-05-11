How to be a part of factory's supply chain, tender process

MECHANICAL engineers, electricians, gardening and maintenance workers will all be needed to help make the Maryborough munitions plant a reality.



A NIOA spokesman said the initial recruitment of permanent staff, which includes senior staff and production positions, is due to start in 2020.



The remaining production staff and the installation of equipment is scheduled to start in 2021. There is also a chance for local businesses from security service providers, trucking companies and uniform providers to be part of the supply chain and local contractors to take part in upcoming tender processes.



The spokesman said businesses should register through the Industrial Capability Network to ensure the tender process was the most "fair and competitive process" for everyone looking to get involved.



Statements of intent should be made according to the State Government's charter for local content.

Key tenants of the SOI include full, fair and reasonable opportunity, value for money and regional and industry development.

Expressions of interest can be made through the ICN gateway at rnm.icn.org.au.

General inquiries can be made at maryborough@nioa.com.au.

