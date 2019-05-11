Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to be a part of factory's supply chain, tender process

Blake Antrobus
by
10th May 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MECHANICAL engineers, electricians, gardening and maintenance workers will all be needed to help make the Maryborough munitions plant a reality.

A NIOA spokesman said the initial recruitment of permanent staff, which includes senior staff and production positions, is due to start in 2020.

The remaining production staff and the installation of equipment is scheduled to start in 2021. There is also a chance for local businesses from security service providers, trucking companies and uniform providers to be part of the supply chain and local contractors to take part in upcoming tender processes.

The spokesman said businesses should register through the Industrial Capability Network to ensure the tender process was the most "fair and competitive process" for everyone looking to get involved.

Statements of intent should be made according to the State Government's charter for local content.

Key tenants of the SOI include full, fair and reasonable opportunity, value for money and regional and industry development.

Expressions of interest can be made through the ICN gateway at rnm.icn.org.au.

General inquiries can be made at maryborough@nioa.com.au.
 

fcbusiness fcdevelopment fcjobs maryborough munitions factory rheinmetall nioa munitions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    Opinion Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction