LOOKING for a job or an opportunity to network?

The Fraser Coast Jobs and Careers Expo is coming up.

More than 3500 people are expected to descend on the Brolga Theatre in May for the event.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is inviting businesses, agencies, and training and education institutions to register for a site on the day to showcase their organisation.

The expo will be on May 24. Stallholder registration forms are available at investfrasercoast.com.