How big events can help Coast bounce back from Covid

EVENTS like the Queensland Motocross Championships are the ones Fraser Coast deputy mayor wants to bring to the region.

The motocross championships were held over August 29 and 30 at the Hervey Bay motocross track in Dundowran.

The event featured more than 200 riders and attracted hundreds spectators and exhibitors.

Cr Everard said events of this scale supported the region's economy and helped it recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.

He said visitors coming for events like the motocross stayed in local accommodation and bought food from local stores.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard at the Torquay Caravan Park.

Cr Everard said the Fraser Coast had a number of big events on the horizon which were valable opportunities to showcase the region.

Visiting for an event gave people a taste of the region's beauty and encouraged them to come back for me, he said.

He said the council would make a concerted effort to bring more events to the Fraser Coast once the coronavirus crisis passed.

"Bringing events here is a really strong focus of mine," Cr Everard said.