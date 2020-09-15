How businesses are coping and what’s needed next

Caleb and Maxine Sheem from John's Chop Spot in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

THREE Maryborough business have commented on how locals can help and what they'd like to see from leaders during and post-COVID-19.

For Caleb and Maxine Sheem, owners of John's Chop Spot barbers, community spirit was key.

Mr Sheem said thanks to local support, he'd so far been able to keep his barber shop open during the crisis.

He urged residents to shop locally where possible to help businesses continue to weather the crisis.

Stacy Gleich, owner of the cafe Parkside On Adelaide said business had almost returned to pre-COVID levels.

Stacy Gleich, owner of Parkside of Adelaide. Photo: Stuart Fast

She said without support from Maryborough her business may have folded.

Ms Gleich also said Jobkeeper had been a lifeline for her cafe.

She hoped the Queensland's borders would remain closed to prevent a second lockdown in the state.

"If we continue the way we are going, it will be good," Ms Gleich said.

Owner of Cheryl Lyn's Cafe, Cheryl Ramsay said one thing residents could to show their, was to be understanding of COVID safe measures owners needed to follow to be open.

MARYBOROUGH CAFES: Owner of Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe, Cheryl Ramsay. Photo: Stuart Fast

She said if customers knew it would make their dining experience better.

Ms Ramsay said customers had been following requirements so far, but a greater understanding meant contact tracing went more smoothly if needed.

"Better to be safe than sorry," she said.