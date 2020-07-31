How busted bricks are paving new path for council recycling

Busted bricks from building sites will be turned into pathways as part of the Gilston Road Park upgrade in Wondunna starting on Monday, August 4.

A NEW pathway will be built from busted bricks that have been recycled for the project.

The pathway is part of the Gilston Road Park upgrade in Wondunna, which will get underway on Monday.

"As part of the $30,000 project 522m of walking/cycling path will be built from recycled materials," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"The material comes from an award-winning Fraser Coast recycling business based at Craignish.

"The company separates builders' waste collected through their skip bins and combines it with materials from their sand pit and quarry to create innovative new products.

"The old bricks, concrete and rocks are crushed and mixed to make the new pathway base.

"When it is compacted and wet it sets like concrete."

The project will be undertaken in stages by the council's Open Space Capital Delivery Team.

"The first stage will be the walkway through the park, which will also link up to Tranquil Drive," Cr Darren Everard said.

"Seating, a playground and exercise stations will be added later in the year.

"The project is part of council's $8.1 million allocation for parks, playgrounds and sporting fields in the recent budget to ensure we have safe, healthy and active community."