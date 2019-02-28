How buying a brick could change someone's life

HOOKED on methamphetamine, Scott Rankine didn't think he would ever find a way out of addiction.

Now, 14 months into completing the program at Hervey Bay's Bayside Transformations, he says the rehabilitation centre has saved his life.

"I was near death,” he said.

"It destroyed my family, destroyed my relationships.”

Since entering the program, Mr Rankine has turned his life around and reconnected with his loved ones.

"It made me see I have a future,” he said.

"I actually have a life now.

"Anything is possible.”

He travelled from Brisbane to connect with the centre after hearing about it from a friend.

The staff and volunteers who devote their time to making a difference want to secure the future of the rehabilitation centre.

Members of the public can buy a white brick which forms part of the centre's chapel for $50.

That $50 will go towards the bigger goal of raising $100,000 which will allow the purchase of the property, which is located on Torquay Terrace.

Then the campus can be purchased, which will mean Bayside Transformations will be there for people in need well into the future.

Mr Rankine wants others to have the same opportunity he did - and he says the best way of securing that is by buying a brick and helping to secure the property.

"It would be awesome for everyone out there who needs help,” he said.

Volunteer Sotik Sanderson says 2000 bricks had been counted inside the chapel and they were hoping to sell every one.

The name of the person or business who donated will then be written on the brick to honour their contribution.

The person purchasing the brick can also have the name of a loved one lost to drugs or alcohol written on the wall if they wish.

Mrs Sanderson said she started volunteering at the centre last year and it was incredible to see people's lives change

"It's a ripple effect. It's not just individuals, it's families, it's reduction in crime,” she said.

So far 41 bricks have been sold and $2100 has been raised.

Mrs Sanderson said purchasing the property would be a huge step forward for the centre.

"It would have a massive impact,” she said.

Buy a brick by clicking here.