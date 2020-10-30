How candidates will improve the lives of the disabled, carers

Fraser Coast state election candidates have been asked about what they will do for the disabled if elected. Photo: Stuart Fast

IN the lead up to Saturday's state election, The Chronicle has asked how candidates, if elected, will tackle disability issues on the Fraser Coast.

Both Hervey Bay and Maryborough candidates were asked, what will you do to improve quality of life for both people living with a disability and carers?

Hervey Bay candidates: Steve Coleman for the LNP, Adrian Tantari for the ALP, independent Stuart Taylor, Amy Byrnes for the Animal Justice Party, Damian Huxham for One Nation and Sonja Gerdsen for the Greens.

ALP candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said "I am the primary care giver for my son, who is on the NDIS … I know first hand how important frontline services are for our community, and meaningful their work is to families in Hervey Bay."

"Labor Governments have a proven track record when it comes to investing in health, and frontline services," Mr Tantari said.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman said an LNP Government was committed to ensuring local residents with disability are able to live life to the full.

Mr Coleman said to achieve this, an elected LNP Government would support employment opportunities for the disabled, ensure the NDIS is operating as it was intended and work with the Federal Government to support people with disabilities.

One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham said he would seek constant regular feedback with carers and those who required additional support to find out their requirements and to see exactly how he could assist them to improve their quality of life.

He also said he would fight to improve disability access to Hervey Bay's foreshore and beaches.

Green's candidate Sonja Gerdsen responded to the questions saying, "We need to ensure there is adequate, ongoing, fully indexed funding for high quality, lifetime care and support for people with a disability … regardless of how or where the person acquired a disability or where they live."

Animal Justice Party candidate Amy Byrnes and Independent candidate Stuart Taylor have been contacted for comment.

Maryborough Candidates: Bruce Saunders for the ALP, Denis Chapman for the LNP, Samantha Packer for the Informed Medical Options Party, Craig Armstrong for the Greens, Sharon Lohse for One Nation and River Body for Legalise Cannabis Queensland.

In Maryborough, Member for Maryborough and ALP candidate Bruce Saunders said if re-elected, he would continue his advocacy for the disabled in the electorate.

He said this be a continued focus on partnering with Council to improve access to the CBD and be in communication with the disability sector to make informed decisions.

"There is more to go, we'll get there," Mr Saunders said.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman said if elected, his door would always be open to everybody.

"There are challenges in transport and access to some places but with the help of the disabled, Council and Government where needed, I'm sure that together we can make a difference so the Maryborough becomes known as a city where all abilities are recognised and appreciated."

Legalise Cannabis Queensland party candidate River Body said he had seen the struggles of the disabled in the community while doing his job as a taxi driver.

"Surviving is not enough they need to enjoy life just like anyone else so more disability friendly activities in town would be a great start."

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong, One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse, Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer and Palmer United Party candidate Alexandar Sokolov have been contacted for comment.