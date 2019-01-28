How club works will transform the season for M'boro Football

PREPPING FOR THE SEASON: Football Maryborough president Robert Denman said the club was undergoing major preparations to their grounds for the start of the 2019 Football Wide Bay season.

Blake Antrobus

FOOTBALL: THE season may not have started yet, but there's plenty happening behind the scenes to make Robert Denman excited about what's ahead.

The president of Football Maryborough has spent the last few weeks undertaking critical works on the road entrance and club at the Maryborough fields ahead of the 2019 football season.

The upgrades at the club include the installation of speedbumps and new paving on the road entrance, to the tune of $24,000 from the club's own funds, to ensure dust won't affect players and spectators during games. New fencing to keep kangaroos off the grounds and the re-fertilisation of the fields are also on the books.

But Denman said he planned to encourage players from Maryborough clubs to sign onto their respective age groups with the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

"Overall, it's looking like a good season with all age groups,” Denman said.

"Hopefully this year the Buccaneers will get the numbers again.

"That is the pathway for the players and that's where we'll be pushing players... to build their competition up.

"I would just urge everybody to get out, support your clubs and go to the sign-ons, because we're looking for the children.”

His comments come several weeks after the Buccaneers confirmed several of their 2019 squads for the Football Queensland Premier League.

Denman said last year's funds allowed the club to pursue the refurbishments.

"The roadway has been on the agenda for several years... it will save the dust going into the campaign, the kids coming in and out,” he said.

"We've got a grant for the fencing to go up around the field to keep the roos out, which will stop them going into the nets and save volunteers a lot of work of getting them out and destroying them.”

The coaches of Maryborough's football clubs are yet to be confirmed.